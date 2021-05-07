Happy Mother's Day! We hope you are spending time with your mother this weekend, and if not, we hope you get to see her very soon.
If you are gifting Mom a bouquet of flowers this weekend, here's how to keep them fresh. You could also treat her to brunch at home on Sunday with sweet lemon morning buns or savory cheddar-parmesan waffles.
Here's what else is going on nearby this weekend.
University of Vermont Music Scholarship Benefit Concert
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Livestream
Details: Every year, the UVM music department’s faculty come together for a fun evening of jazz and classical music in support of scholarships for student lessons. Tickets cost $20 all proceeds support private lessons for UVM students in need. Purchase tickets here.
Burlington Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: 345 Pine St, Burlington
Details: The Burlington Farmers Market returns this weekend for its 41st season. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place for summer 2021 to keep vendors, staff, and customers safe. Learn about who is vending at the market at burlingtonfarmersmarket.org
Milton Artists’ Guild 4th Anniversary Celebration
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Milton Artists’ Guild, Milton
Details: Join the Milton Artists’ Guild for a socially-distanced anniversary party, including artist demos, a raffle, artworks sales and more.
Mother’s Day Pop-Up Shop
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Essex Experience, Essex
Details: Need a last-minute gift for Mom? Stop by this pop-market on Saturday in Essex to choose from an array of high-quality local products like flowers, chocolate, wellness tonics, jewelry and more. Enjoy live music, ice cream cone and a cup of coffee while you shop.
Free Guided Tours at the Rokeby Museum
When: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Rokeby Museum, Ferrisburgh
Details: Sunday marks the opening of the 2021 season at Rokeby, a museum detailing the history of the Underground Railroad in Vermont. Tours are limited to 10 people, so it’s recommended to call ahead to reserve your spot (802-877-3406).
