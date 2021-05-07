What to do this weekend, May 7-9
Happy Mother's Day! We hope you are spending time with your mother this weekend, and if not, we hope you get to see her very soon. 

If you are gifting Mom a bouquet of flowers this weekend, here's how to keep them fresh. You could also treat her to brunch at home on Sunday with sweet lemon morning buns or savory cheddar-parmesan waffles.

Here's what else is going on nearby this weekend. 

University of Vermont Music Scholarship Benefit Concert

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Livestream

Details: Every year, the UVM music department’s faculty come together for a fun evening of jazz and classical music in support of scholarships for student lessons. Tickets cost $20 all proceeds support private lessons for UVM students in need. Purchase tickets here. 

Burlington Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: 345 Pine St, Burlington

Details: The Burlington Farmers Market returns this weekend for its 41st season. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place for summer 2021 to keep vendors, staff, and customers safe. Learn about who is vending at the market at burlingtonfarmersmarket.org

Milton Artists’ Guild 4th Anniversary Celebration

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Milton Artists’ Guild, Milton

Details: Join the Milton Artists’ Guild for a socially-distanced anniversary party, including artist demos, a raffle, artworks sales and more. 

Mother’s Day Pop-Up Shop

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Essex Experience, Essex

Details: Need a last-minute gift for Mom? Stop by this pop-market on Saturday in Essex to choose from an array of high-quality local products like flowers, chocolate, wellness tonics, jewelry and more. Enjoy live music, ice cream cone and a cup of coffee while you shop. 

Free Guided Tours at the Rokeby Museum

When: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Rokeby Museum, Ferrisburgh

Details: Sunday marks the opening of the 2021 season at Rokeby, a museum detailing the history of the Underground Railroad in Vermont. Tours are limited to 10 people, so it’s recommended to call ahead to reserve your spot (802-877-3406).

Written By

Staff Writer

Bridget Higdon is a Staff Writer. She was previously the editor-in-chief of The Vermont Cynic, UVM's independent newspaper. She’s been published in Seven Days, Editor & Publisher and Vermont Vacation Guide. She likes to cook and explore Vermont by bike.

