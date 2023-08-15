With the end of summer bringing the start of a new school year, local law enforcement officials are joining forces to remind drivers to stay vigilant around school buses.
The Chittenden-Franklin County Safe Highway Accident Reduction Program (SHARP) and the Milton Police Department are organizing their annual free BBQ to raise awareness about the dangers of passing a school bus.
The public should be prepared that school buses may be transporting children at any time of the day, so it is imperative that the public remain observant and cautious when driving near them.
“Unfortunately, there are those who will ignore the red flashing lights on school buses. That is why Vermont law enforcement officers will be patrolling and watching school buses as they drive their routes,” the State Office of Highway Safety stated in a press release.
The fine for passing a school bus when red lights are flashing is $249 and a five point violation.
Mountain Transit Bus Company will be at the event this year. This cause is important to the company because last year it was reported that hundreds of cars passed buses with the red lights activated.
The free BBQ will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow, Aug.16, in the Grange Hall parking lot, located at 135 River St.
All ages are welcome to attend. This is a substance free event.
