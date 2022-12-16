All Milton residents and businesses are invited to vote in The Milton Recreation Department's fourth annual holiday decorating contest.
The contest entry deadline was Tuesday, Dec. 13 and official judging took place on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Four contestants will win a prize for the best decorations.
The People's Choice poll is open now and will close at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Winners will be announced to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Here is a map of the participating homes and businesses to vote on:
There is also a brochure that shows all the participating homes and businesses in addition to suggestions for how to judge homes and businesses.
You can vote for the best decorations in Milton by clicking here.
