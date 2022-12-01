The Milton Holiday Tree Lighting will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in front of the Milton Municipal Building, 43 Bombardier Road.
The 9th annual celebration will feature snacks such as cookies and candy canes and a Ugly Sweater contest with a fun prize.
There will be a meet and greet with Santa and every child will receive a small gift from him. You can also write a letter to Santa and drop it off and he'll write back.
The tree will be lit at 7 p.m. sharp. There will also be a food drive for the Milton Family Community Center's food shelf and a toy drive so Toys for Kids to give back to the community.
Parking is available at the Milton Municipal Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.