Wintery weather is returning today just in time for Milton's Winter Festival this weekend. Get ready for three days of family fun activities and events that celebrate all of Milton's recreational opportunities.
Play disc golf, go fat biking, try winter waffle ball and feast on chili and soups.
Here's the full schedule of events and links to registration.
ALL WEEKEND
Milton Disc Golf Snow Throw Tournament
Join us for the second annual Milton Disc Golf Snow Throw! This is an all-virtual tournament and 100% of the proceeds go toward Milton Disc Golf course updates and maintenance. You will have four days to complete one full round. Play anytime Feb. 17-20 from dawn to dusk on our course that takes you on a hike around the beautiful Bombardier Park trails.
Winner with the lowest score receives a trophy and an exclusive custom disc. New this year are adult and youth categories. If the number of youth registrations received is low, categories may be combined. Don't have discs of your own? No problem! Milton Recreation has 4 sets of discs that you can rent out, free of charge. Complete your reservation on the "Equipment Rental" tab or call Milton Recreation at 802-893-4922.
Ice Out Tickets
$1 per ticket - guess when the ice will go out at Arrowhead Lake! Tickets available online at and at participating locations in Milton.
Cross-country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Fatbiking
Go snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, fatbiking, and hiking at Bombardier Park and other natural areas. All weather permitting. No charge.
FRIDAY FEB, 17
Winter Wiffle & Bonfire
6:30-8 p.m. Bombardier Park West, all ages, free
Take yourself out to the ball game! Join Milton Recreation for a good old-fashioned game of wintery wiffle ball in Bombardier Park and warm yourself by a bonfire while enjoying hot cocoa and s'mores. Both players and spectators encouraged. Games available for players of all ages - adults and children both welcome!
SATURDAY FEB, 18
Friends of the Library Chili, Chowder, Soup Fest
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Milton Public Library, by donation
Choose from a variety of chilis, soups and chowders for take out. Roll, coffee or hot cocoa and dessert are included with your donation. This event takes place inside the library, so please enter through front door. Proceeds benefit the library.
Soup & Snowshoe
11 a.m. Bombardier Park West Fieldhouse, all ages, free
Introduce yourself to Milton's brand new mountain biking trails. Enjoy a snowshoe walk along the trails led by the Recreation Department. After snowshoeing, enjoy a delicious meal, complete with soup or chili, roll, hot beverage, and dessert - free for those participating in the snowshoe walk.
A limited number of snowshoes for available for use, call Milton Recreation to reserve at 802-893-4922 or email recreation@miltonvt.gov.
Winter Wizards Cooking Class
3 p.m. Milton Family Community Center, ages 5-18, free
Get ready to don your robes, grab your wands and whip up magical dishes in this Harry Potter-themed cooking class. Milton Family Community Center and Milton Recreation have teamed up to bring you this family-friendly event where you’ll learn how to cook magical dishes so delicious even muggles will appreciate!
Enjoy learning warm winter classics, like hot butterbeer and pumpkin pasties. Come spend a magical afternoon with us and you’ll be a wizard in the kitchen before you know it!
Open for ages 5-18, and families are welcome to attend. Ages 5-10 must have a parent or guardian present. Supervised childcare will be available for children under 5. Witch and wizard-themed attire encouraged!
SUNDAY FEB, 19
Sled-O-Rama
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sharp Park, all ages, free
Visit Milton's Sharp Park for free sledding, and 2-for-1 snow tube rentals.
Cardboard Sled Competition
12 p.m. Sharp Park, all ages, free
Pre-registration required. Can you design and build a corrugated cardboard sled capable of withstanding the descent down Sharp Park's Cobble Hill? Get creative and find out! Trophies and prizes for the winners. Adult and youth categories.
