Milton on the Move is bringing people together to make strides towards a stronger community and economy in town.
The group will meet from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Milton Artists Guild to celebrate accomplishments made in the past year and the volunteers who made it happen and set goals for 2023.
Celebrants will be able to enjoy free mac and cheese created by Humble Revelry with ingredients donated by Hannaford. There will also be live music and the chance to meet representatives from local businesses.
"We are super excited to celebrate our accomplishments from the past year and provide an update of goals set in 2023," Milton on the Move committee chair Jessica Groeling said in an email. "This is a great opportunity to learn more about the Milton on the Move initiative and meet some of our amazing community members and local businesses."
Milton on the Move was created in 2021 with help from the Vermont Council of Rural Development to help identify ways to make Milton a better community for all.
The community-led initiative identified three goals at that time including supporting and recruiting local businesses; build a Milton recreation, fitness and community center and develop a downtown core for the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.