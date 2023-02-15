At the Milton Ice Out Competition, everyone can pay $1 to guess what day and time the ice will "give out" at Arrowhead Mountain Lake by melting enough for a cinder block to go through.
The person or people who are closest to the date and time will win 50% of the ticket sales. The remaining 50% will be used to support Milton's annual Independence Day celebrations.
Tickets can be purchased online in batches of 1, 5 or 10 or in combinations of those numbers until Wednesday, March 15. Ticket buyers will be asked to list their guesses for each ticket at checkout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.