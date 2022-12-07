Milton Historical Society is hosting a holiday open house from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at Milton Historical Museum, 13 School Street, Milton.
There will be festive food, a holiday tree, activities and antique toys as well as a chance to explore the reimagined museum exhibits. The event is free for all to attend.
After the open house, The Milton Community Band will play a holiday concert with the theme of "Celebrate the Season!" at 3 p.m. at the Milton High School auditorium.
While the concert is free audience members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the food shelf.
