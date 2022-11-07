MILTON — Midterm season has arrived which means local candidates are looking for your vote.
Elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here is a recap of what is at stake on the ballot on the national, state and district level.
National:
Rep. Peter Welch (D) and Gerald Malloy (R) are running for a U.S. Senator seat currently held by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is retiring after 48 years.
Becca Balint (D), Liam Madden (R) and Ericka Redic (L) are running for a U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by Rep. Peter Welch.
State:
Gov. Phil Scott (R) and Brenda Siegal (D) are running to be Governor of Vermont.
Former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman (D/P) and Sen. Joe Benning (R) are running to be Lieutenant Governor of Vermont.
Charity Clark (D) and Michael Tagliavia (R) are running to be Attorney General.
Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas (D) and H. Brooke Paige (R) are running to be Secretary of State.
Michael Pieciak (D) and H. Brooke Paige (R) are running to be Treasurer.
Doug Hoffer (D) and Richard Morton (R) are running to be Auditor.
There are two statewide ballot measures; Proposal 2, that would prohibit slavery and indentured servitude in the state constitution and Proposal 5 which would provide a state constitutional right to reproductive autonomy.
County:
Suzanne Brown (D) and Connie Cain Ramsey (D) are running for Assistant Judge.
Michael R. Major (D) and James A. Mallon (I) are running for High Bailiff.
Gregory J. Glennon (D) is running for Chittenden County Probate Judge.
Dan Gamelin (D) is running for Chittenden County Sheriff.
Sarah F. George is running for Chittenden County State’s Attorney.
The Chittenden Solid Waste District is asking voters to approve a $22 million bond to fund a new materials recovery facility.
GI-CHI District:
Karin Ames (D), Josie Leavitt (D), Michael R. Morgan (R) and Andy Paradee (R) are running for State Representative.
CHI-FRA District:
Chris Mattos (D) and Chris Taylor (R) are running uncontested for State Representative.
CHI-25 District:
Julia Andrews (D) and Allison Duquette (R) are running for one State Representative seat.
Chittenden-North:
Rep. Leland Morgan (R) and Irene Wrenner (D) are running for State Senator.
