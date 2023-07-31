Are you looking for a way to repurpose your trash and show off your creativity?
The Milton Public Library is hosting a “Trashion Show” from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, and is inviting community members age 12 and up, including adults, to participate.
A Trashion Show is a fashion event where participants are encouraged to create outfits and accessories using recycled materials.
Registration is required for those wishing to participate, but those wishing to just watch the show and not participate are welcome as well. Participants can register in-person at the library. The Milton Public Library is located at 39 Bombardier Road.
“We'll have chairs set up for an audience, and then the teens and adults will have their outfits that are made out of trash and they’ll give our audience members a fashion show,” MPL director Matthew Davis said.
“All together now” is the theme for this year’s Trashion Show and other MPL summer programming. Local organizers are working hard to ensure that MPL events are fun and engaging for the community.
“‘All together now’ can be looked at in many ways,” Davis said. “What we typically do is we take the broad theme that is nationwide, and then we say ‘okay, how does this work for our community? Where is our library? What does the staff feel is going to be of the most interest to our community?’ and then we structure things around.
“That's how we remain really unique,” he said.
Flower blossoms made out of recycled materials will be used to decorate the runway. The goal of the event is to raise awareness of the importance of environmental responsibility while also promoting creativity and self expression.
“The world is changing so rapidly. When I grew up I lived in libraries, I read books all the time. Well, now the library isn't just the book anymore,” MPL board secretary and trustee Alan Fletcher said. “But the question is, what does it need to become for teenagers to use it, what's going to engage them here? So we try to organize programs that get them into our library.”
Attendees, whether participating or not, should expect to see a variety of vibrant and unique outfits made from recycled materials at the show.
For more information on MPL events, check out its website or Facebook page.
