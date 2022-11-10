The Milton Artists' Guild is hosting its 18th Annual Art Fest event to kick off the holiday season from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Join them for live music, raffles, wine tasting and discover a treasure trove of art and handmade crafts made by its 150 artist members.
Get a jump on your holiday gift giving. There's something for everyone on your list. Milton Artist's Guild is located in the Milton Square behind the Milton Post Office on Route 7 in Milton, VT.
The Milton Artists' Guild is also holding its Fall Fundraising Campaign that includes an on-line auction of renown artist Lorraine Manley's Woodlands painting (24" x 48"). You can make your tax-deductible donation to MAG, and bid on Lorraine's painting by visiting https://givebutter.com/c/yWVBGA. Every donation makes a difference and ensures a thriving future for MAG.
