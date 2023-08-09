The Champlain Valley Fair is just a few weeks away and there are plenty of ways to save on rides, food and more with daily deals.
There are discounts for veterans, seniors and college students, as well as everyone who attends the fair during the middle of the week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and later in the day after 5 p.m.
Learn more about prices at the fair and ways you can save! You can also learn more about the music and entertainment acts at the fair by checking out this article.
Prices without discounts
While spending on food and entertainment will vary by person; those seeking unlimited amusement rides, are planning to park their car, or enter the fair will all have to pay the same price unless there are discounts for a particular day.
Typical admission is $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids ages 4 and under. Onsite parking is $5 per car. Ride bracelets, which grant the wearer unlimited carnival rides, cost $40.
The cheapest time to go to the fair
The most affordable time to go to the fair will be after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Not only is admission discounted to $8 per adult every day after 5 p.m., but on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays you can save $4 on certain food and drink items at concessions that have the “midweek madness” logo.
Those who enjoy rides might consider going on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in particular, as rides that day cost only $2 per person.
On the grandstand, Kashmir will perform a Led Zeppelin tribute show that day. You can learn more about the other music and entertainment acts at the fair here.
Daily discounts
Almost every day of the fair gives people the opportunity to save on rides, admission and more.
Here is a rundown of daily savings:
Friday, Aug. 25: On opening day, adult admission is $8, kids admission is $3 and ride bracelets are $25.
Sunday, Aug. 27: Celebratethe 100-year anniversary of the amusement park operator Strates’ Shows with free rides for the first 100 minutes, which is from noon-1:40 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 28: Admission is $4 per kid ages 5-12, and military service members past and present can get in free with their valid military ID.
Tuesday, Aug. 29: Seniors age 55 and over receive $12 admission with valid ID at the gate. Rides are also $2 per person for everyone (ride bracelets will be accepted but not sold).
Wednesday, Aug. 30: For $79, everyone in your vehicle within the legal load limit receives free admission, parking and a ride bracelet with a Maplefields coupon. Coupons will be available at local Maplefields starting in early August.
Thursday, Aug. 31: Bring two nonperishable food items for Vermont Foodbank between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and receive free admission for the day. Bring four items and receive $10 off a ride bracelet. Current college students with valid ID can also enter the fair for free (but these deals cannot be combined).
