MILTON - As the weather warms, Green Up Day is coming to Milton once again.
Green Up Day was started in 1970 by Gov. Deane C. Davis. An estimated 70,000 volunteers participated in the inaugural event, and it was reported in newspapers across the state.
Since then, the statewide event has been held on the first Saturday of May to encourage community volunteers and local businesses to help clean up roadsides and waterways.
To participate in Milton, pick up a maximum of 5 bags at the Town Office before Green Up Day. On Green Up Day, sign up for trash pick up in the area of your choice from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Milton Recreation Park on Middle Road.
Full bags can be brought to the Town Garage or left on the roadside that day.
Residents can email Laurie DiCesare at naturehaven@myfairpoint.net or call 802-233-0897 or Jenna Tucker at jtucker@miltonvt.gov or call 802-893-6655 option 6 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.