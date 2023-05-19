10th Annual Bike Rodeo
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Milton Police Department, 37 Bombardier Road
Details: Sharpen your child’s biking skills with obstacle courses. Bring your helmets to get them assessed for fit. You can also register your bike with the department in case of theft at this event.
Poetry Reading with Rajnii Eddins
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24
Where: Milton Artists Guild
Details: Renowned author and Rajnii Eddins will perform his works Their Voices are Mine and In the Coded Language of this Mortal Tongue. Light refreshments will be served at the free event.
Milton Memorial Day Services
When: 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 29
Where: Milton Municipal Building, 43 Bombardier Road
Details: The event will be held outdoors at the Memorial Garden, near the front entrance of the Milton Municipal Building and honor the sacrifices of veterans who have given their lives during military service.
Cemetery Work Day
When: 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 10
Where: Milton Village Cemetary, 4 US Route 7
Details: Tom Giffin, President of the Old Cemetary Association, will give a demonstration on how to fix broken gravestones and then volunteers will clean stones and reset smaller ones. Afterwards, there will be a dedication of the Village Cemetary informational sign. It is suggested that volunteers wear hats and work gloves.
Music in the Park Series
When: Tuesday, June 13
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: Enjoy great music and food for sale every Tuesday this summer until August 22. The Milton Farmer’s Market will take place along with this event.
