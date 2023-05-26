Milton Library Stock

The Milton Public Library on Bombardier Rd.

Poetry Reading with Rajnii Eddins

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24

Where: Milton Artists Guild

Details: Renowned author and Rajnii Eddins will perform his works Their Voices are Mine and In the Coded Language of this Mortal Tongue. Light refreshments will be served at the free event.

Milton Memorial Day Services

When: 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 29

Where: Milton Municipal Building, 43 Bombardier Road

Details: The event will be held outdoors at the Memorial Garden, near the front entrance of the Milton Municipal Building and honor the sacrifices of veterans who have given their lives during military service.

Hope Conquers Fear Concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2

Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans, 27 Church Street

Details: Join the Vermont Choral Union, directed by Eric Milnes, for a program of vocal and organ music featuring compositions by three excellent European composers.

Teens Serving Teens Breakfast

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3

Where: Milton Public Library

Details: Teens ages 12-18 can stop by and get a free breakfast with friends. Signing up in advance is required and can be done by calling 802-893-4644

Cemetery Work Day

When: 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 10

Where: Milton Village Cemetary, 4 US Route 7

Details: Tom Giffin, President of the Old Cemetary Association, will give a demonstration on how to fix broken gravestones and then volunteers will clean stones and reset smaller ones. Afterwards, there will be a dedication of the Village Cemetary informational sign. It is suggested that volunteers wear hats and work gloves.

Music in the Park Series

When: Tuesday, June 13

Where: Bombardier Park West

Details: Enjoy great music and food for sale every Tuesday this summer until August 22. The Milton Farmer’s Market will take place along with this event.

