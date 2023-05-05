6th Anniversary Celebration
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Milton Artists Guild
Details: Celebrate six years of the Milton Artists Guild’s residence in its current gallery space with live music, treats, raffles and more.
Inclusion Festival
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: This festival will celebrate multicultural diversity and feature music, dancing and storytelling. Minority owned businesses will also be highlighted. This family friendly event is free and open to all.
Green Up Day
When: Saturday, May 6
Where: Town of Milton
Details: Pick up a free Green Up trash bag between 8 a.m.and 5 p.m. on April 25 through May 5 at the Milton Municipal Building lobby. Volunteers should highlight which area of the town they will be cleaning up on the Green Up map, at which point they can grab their free Green Up sticker. When residents are finished cleaning up their areas, they should leave any full Green Up bags by the side of the road for the Milton Highway Department to pick up on Monday morning.
Little League Opening Day
When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: Catch the parage of teams that will kick off the 2023 season and watch the dedication of a new scoreboard. There will be silent auction items, concessions and ball games!
Milton Community Fun Run in Color
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, May 7
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: Register here for this color run, where participants can walk, run and dance through the course while getting blasted in safe, eco-friendly, plant-based powdered dye of various colors. Concessions open at 10 a.m. while the color run starts at 11 a.m. There is a $20 registration fee per person and all proceeds will benefit field trips and enrichment for Milton Elementary and Middle School students.
Paint n Sip with Linda
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9
Where: Painted Lady Cafe, 15 Cherry Street
Details: A night of eating, painting and, of course, sipping at the Painted Lady. $40 per person please register here:
Cemetery Work Day
When: 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 10
Where: Milton Village Cemetary, 4 US Route 7
Details: Tom Giffin, President of the Old Cemetary Association, will give a demonstration on how to fix broken gravestones and then volunteers will clean stones and reset smaller ones. Afterwards, there will be a dedication of the Village Cemetery informational sign. It is suggested that volunteers wear hats and work gloves.
