Hope Conquers Fear Concert
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2
Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans, 27 Church Street
Details: Join the Vermont Choral Union, directed by Eric Milnes, for a program of vocal and organ music featuring compositions by three excellent European composers.
Teens Serving Teens Breakfast
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3
Where: Milton Public Library
Details: Teens ages 12-18 can stop by and get a free breakfast with friends. Signing up in advance is required and can be done by calling 802-893-4644
Cemetery Work Day
When: 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 10
Where: Milton Village Cemetary, 4 US Route 7
Details: Tom Giffin, President of the Old Cemetary Association, will give a demonstration on how to fix broken gravestones and then volunteers will clean stones and reset smaller ones. Afterwards, there will be a dedication of the Village Cemetary informational sign. It is suggested that volunteers wear hats and work gloves.
Music in the Park Series
When: Tuesday, June 13
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: Enjoy great music and food for sale every Tuesday this summer until August 22. The Milton Farmer’s Market will take place along with this event.
