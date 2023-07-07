Circus Smirkus: A Midsummer Night’s Circus
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: Get lost in an enchanted forest with fairies and other magical creatures in this performance that features thirty talented 11-18 year olds from across the country and Canada. Tickets are available here.
Still Kickin’ at Music in the Park
When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: Enjoy the farmers market and free music from Still Kickin’ and lawn games such as corn hole and giant Jenga at this event.
Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Meeting
When: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, July 20
Where: Milton Public Library
Details: Meeting monthly on every third Thursday, TAG works to promote teen library services and shares ideas to help create library programming. Teens also aid staff in advancing the libraries collection of borrowable materials to meet teen’s interests. For more information and to apply for the TAG team call 802-893-4644.
National Night Out
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: Celebrate community and police partnerships with free food, live music, raffles and more. This is a substance free event, including alcohol
