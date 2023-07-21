Teen Book Nooks
When: 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27
Where: Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road
Details: Create a tiny “room” that you put between your books to give the illusion that that there is another world hidden behind your shelves. Registration is required. Call the library at (802) 893-4644.
National Night Out
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: Celebrate community and police partnerships with free food, live music, raffles and more. This is a substance free event, including alcohol
Milton Yard Sale Day
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5
Where: Milton, VT
Details: Enjoy a day of bargain hunting and/or decluttering for a profit. Register your sale online at miltonvt.gov/recregister to host a sale at your home or set up at Bombardier Park West. Pre-registration is required as space is limited.
Color Me Calm for Adults
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 8
Where: Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road
Details: This adult coloring group is for ages 18 and up and meets on the second Tuesday of each month. Registration is not required but please bring your own supplies to join in on the socializing and coloring.
