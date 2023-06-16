Milton Farmers Market and Music in the Park
When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20
Where: Bombardier Park West, Milton
Details: Enjoy a free concert and food for sale at this family friendly event that also has lawn games and the Milton Farmers Market.
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, June 29
Where: Cornerstone Community Church, 26 Bombardier Road
Details: Help people in need and automatically entered to win a $10 gift card via email. Plus, automatically be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Call 1800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: CORNERSTONE to schedule an appointment.
Milton July Fourth Celebrations
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4
Where: Town of Milton
Details: There will be a parade at 11 a.m. starting at Herrick Avenue (the map can be found here) and food trucks, mini golf and live music from 5-10 p.m. at Bombardier Park West. Fireworks will begin at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.)
Circus Smirkus: A Midsummer Night’s Circus
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: Get lost in an enchanted forest with fairies and other magical creatures in this performance that features thirty talented 11-18 year olds from across the country and Canada. Tickets are available here.
