Cemetery Work Day
When: 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 10
Where: Milton Village Cemetary, 4 US Route 7
Details: Tom Giffin, President of the Old Cemetery Association, will give a demonstration on how to fix broken gravestones and then volunteers will clean stones and reset smaller ones. Afterwards, there will be a dedication of the Village Cemetery informational sign. It is suggested that volunteers wear hats and work gloves.
Music in the Park Series
When: Tuesday, June 13
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: Enjoy great music and food for sale every Tuesday this summer until August 22. The Milton Farmer’s Market will take place along with this event.
Paint n Sip Martini Sunset
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13
Where: Painted Lady Cafe, 15 Cherry Street
Details: Create a painting that will convey memories of summer all year long. Tickets are $40 and can be reserved here.
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, June 29
Where: Cornerstone Community Church, 26 Bombardier Road
Details: Help people in need and automatically entered to win a $10 gift card via email. Plus, automatically be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Call 1800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: CORNERSTONE to schedule an appointment.
