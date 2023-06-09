Milton Farmers Market

The Milton Farmers Market partners with Music in the Park, hosting over 20 vendors and presenting performances from local musicians at Bombardier Park.

Photo courtesy of MCYC development director, Tabatha Kittson 

Cemetery Work Day

When: 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 10

Where: Milton Village Cemetary, 4 US Route 7

Details: Tom Giffin, President of the Old Cemetery Association, will give a demonstration on how to fix broken gravestones and then volunteers will clean stones and reset smaller ones. Afterwards, there will be a dedication of the Village Cemetery informational sign. It is suggested that volunteers wear hats and work gloves.

Music in the Park Series

When: Tuesday, June 13

Where: Bombardier Park West

Details: Enjoy great music and food for sale every Tuesday this summer until August 22. The Milton Farmer’s Market will take place along with this event.

Paint n Sip Martini Sunset

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13

Where: Painted Lady Cafe, 15 Cherry Street

Details: Create a painting that will convey memories of summer all year long. Tickets are $40 and can be reserved here.

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, June 29

Where: Cornerstone Community Church, 26 Bombardier Road

Details: Help people in need and automatically entered to win a $10 gift card via email. Plus, automatically be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Call 1800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: CORNERSTONE to schedule an appointment.

