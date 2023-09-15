3rd Annual Art and Stroll Festival
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Milton Artists Guild
Details: Up 100 artists will be taking part in this festival and there will be food trucks, live music, performers and crafts. The event will be hosted in the field next to the Milton Artists Guild.
In Stitches Knitting and Crochet Group
When: 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21
Where: Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road
Details: A knitting and crochet group that meets the third thursday of each month. All levels are welcome and registration is not required.
National Weather Service Presentation
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 30
Where: Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road
Details: Robert Haynes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will provide a behind the scenes look at what meterologists do to keep communities safe during inclument weather. Some weather footage from recent flooding will be presented. Registration is not required. The program is suggested for those in grade 8 or higher although younger kids are welcome as well.
Milton Harvest Festival
When: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30
Where: Milton Family Community Center
Details: Celebrate fall with games, contests, art and other fun activities at this festival which is the first of its kind in Milton. A 1 mile fun run will start at 10:30 a.m. and a free BBQ lunch and snacks will be served. To enter the apple pie baking contest email btourangeau@miltonfamilycenter.org to sign up.
