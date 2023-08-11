Milton Farmers Market

The Milton Farmers Market partners with Music in the Park, hosting over 20 vendors and presenting performances from local musicians at Bombardier Park.

Photo courtesy of MCYC development director, Tabatha Kittson 

Book and Bake Sale

When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, August 12

Where: Municipal Building Lobby, 43 Bombardier Road

Details: This event will be hosted in the muncipal building lobby. It costs $5 to fill a bag and $1 for each adult paperback. Books for youth are fifty cents each of 5 for $2. Baked goods will be available for purchase as well.

Mellow Yellow at Music in the Park

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15

Where: Bombardier Park West

Details: Enjoy a free concert and lawn games alongside the Milton Farmers Market every week until August 22.

Chris and Issy

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31

Where: Maquam Barn and Winery, 125 Duffy Road

Details: Enjoy live acoustic sets from Chris and Issy towards the end of summer,

3rd Annual Art and Stroll Festival

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Milton Artists Guild

Details: Up 100 artists will be taking part in this festival and there will be food trucks, live music, performers and crafts. The event will be hosted in the field next to the Milton Artists Guild.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you