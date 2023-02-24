Early Literacy Storytime
When: 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 25
Where: Milton Public Library
Details: This storytime is held every other Saturday and Wednesday in the library community room.
Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Where: St. Ann’s Parish
Details: Homemade meatballs, garlic bread, green salad and dessert will be served. Cost is $12 per person but kids under 12 eat free. The dinner will limit 110 tickets to in hall dining and 40 tickets for takeout. Proceeds will benefit the College Scholarship fund.
Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Celebration
When: 10:30-noon Saturday, March 4
Where: Milton Public Library
Details: A festive event featuring snacks, a storytime and crafts. No preregistration required.
New Director Meet and Greet
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 4
Where: Milton Artists Guild
Details: Meet new executive director of the Milton Artists Guild, Corrina Thurston. This is also a chance to learn more about the guild and what they have planned for 2023.
Van Gogh’s Almond Blossoms
When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Where: Painted Lady Café
Details: Register here for a night of food, friendship and painting. Registration is $40 and includes all matierials except clothes that you can get dirty with paint. Only ten people can participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.