Milton Library Stock

The Milton Public Library on Bombardier Rd.

Early Literacy Storytime

When: 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 25

Where: Milton Public Library

Details: This storytime is held every other Saturday and Wednesday in the library community room.

Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: St. Ann’s Parish

Details: Homemade meatballs, garlic bread, green salad and dessert will be served. Cost is $12 per person but kids under 12 eat free. The dinner will limit 110 tickets to in hall dining and 40 tickets for takeout. Proceeds will benefit the College Scholarship fund.

Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Celebration

When: 10:30-noon Saturday, March 4

Where: Milton Public Library

Details: A festive event featuring snacks, a storytime and crafts. No preregistration required.

New Director Meet and Greet

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Where: Milton Artists Guild

Details: Meet new executive director of the Milton Artists Guild, Corrina Thurston. This is also a chance to learn more about the guild and what they have planned for 2023.

Van Gogh’s Almond Blossoms

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14

Where: Painted Lady Café

Details: Register here for a night of food, friendship and painting. Registration is $40 and includes all matierials except clothes that you can get dirty with paint. Only ten people can participate.

