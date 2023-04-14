Want to see your event here? Email Staff Writer Jean MacBride at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com
Park Spruce Up Day
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 15
Where: Bombardier Park
Details: Milton Recreation is inviting individual volunteers and community organizations to help clean up the parks for all to enjoy.
Raising Poultry Class
When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: Community Room, Milton Municipal Building, 43 Bombardier Road
Details: Learn to raise chickens in this class! Milton resident Jim Ballard will offer a class on how to house and feed these animals as well as a brief history of their development around the world.
Social Media Workshop for Creatives
When: Noon Thursday, April 20
Where: Milton Artists Guild
Details: In this workshop that is free for members and $10 for non members creatives including artists among others will learn how to use social media marketing to improve their business practices. Artist and entrepreneur Corrina Thurston will share her tips for using social media to showcase creative work.
6th Anniversary Celebration
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Milton Artists Guild
Details: Celebrate six years of the Milton Artists Guild’s residence in its current gallery space with live music, treats, raffles and more.
Inclusion Festival
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: This festival will celebrate multicultural diversity and feature music, dancing and storytelling. Minority owned businesses will also be highlighted. This family friendly event is free and open to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.