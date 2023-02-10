St. Ann’s Cemetery on Main Street

Mardi Gras Bingo

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: The Venue

Details: Call (802) 391-7510 to make a reservation. $50 admission includes all the regular cards you can play, a set of warm-ups and a package of specials. A regular game will pay $150 while Coverall will pay $500.

Color Me Calm

When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 14

Where: Milton Public Library

Details: This event happens on the second Tuesday of each month and is intended for adults. Reap the benefits of coloring on your mental health by attending this group. Bring your own supplies if you desire but supplies will also be provided.

Chili, Soup and Chowder Takeout

When:11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Milton Public Library

Details: Donate to the library and choose from a variety of chilis, soups and chowders as well as rolls, coffee or hot cocoa and dessert. Takes place during Milton’s Winter Festival. 

Finding Our Purpose from the Past

When: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 and 7 p.m. Feb. 20-23

Where: Milton Church of Christ

Details: A series of Christian lessons presented by Andy Cantrell. Reach out to the church for the zoom link if interested.

Tech Help

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22

Where: Milton Public Library

Details: If you need help with a cell phone, laptop or other electronic device library volunteers will be able to meet you one-on-one to assist. Sign up by calling (802) 893-4644 or by registering at the front desk. 

In-Person Playgroup

When: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23

Where: Milton Public Library

Details: A playgroup hosted by Milton Family Community Center. Please use the rear door of the library to enter.

Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: St. Ann’s Parish

Details: Homemade meatballs, garlic bread, green salad and dessert will be served. Cost is $12 per person but kids under 12 eat free. The dinner will limit 110 tickets to in hall dining and 40 tickets for takeout. Proceeds will benefit the College Scholarship fund.

