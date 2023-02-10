Mardi Gras Bingo
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: The Venue
Details: Call (802) 391-7510 to make a reservation. $50 admission includes all the regular cards you can play, a set of warm-ups and a package of specials. A regular game will pay $150 while Coverall will pay $500.
Color Me Calm
When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 14
Where: Milton Public Library
Details: This event happens on the second Tuesday of each month and is intended for adults. Reap the benefits of coloring on your mental health by attending this group. Bring your own supplies if you desire but supplies will also be provided.
Chili, Soup and Chowder Takeout
When:11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Milton Public Library
Details: Donate to the library and choose from a variety of chilis, soups and chowders as well as rolls, coffee or hot cocoa and dessert. Takes place during Milton’s Winter Festival.
Finding Our Purpose from the Past
When: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 and 7 p.m. Feb. 20-23
Where: Milton Church of Christ
Details: A series of Christian lessons presented by Andy Cantrell. Reach out to the church for the zoom link if interested.
Tech Help
When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22
Where: Milton Public Library
Details: If you need help with a cell phone, laptop or other electronic device library volunteers will be able to meet you one-on-one to assist. Sign up by calling (802) 893-4644 or by registering at the front desk.
In-Person Playgroup
When: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23
Where: Milton Public Library
Details: A playgroup hosted by Milton Family Community Center. Please use the rear door of the library to enter.
Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Where: St. Ann’s Parish
Details: Homemade meatballs, garlic bread, green salad and dessert will be served. Cost is $12 per person but kids under 12 eat free. The dinner will limit 110 tickets to in hall dining and 40 tickets for takeout. Proceeds will benefit the College Scholarship fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.