Clean up the Grange (Round 2)
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 11
Where: Milton Grange, 135 River Street
Details: Volunteers are requested to help clean out the grange once again after the completion renovations in the last week.
Milton on the Move Community Celebration
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Milton Artists Guild, 199 Route 7
Details: A celebration of how far Milton has come and an opportunity to set new goals for 2023. There will be free mac and cheese and live music as well.
Van Gogh’s Almond Blossoms
When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Where: Painted Lady Café
Details: Register here for a night of food, friendship and painting. Registration is $40 and includes all materials except clothes that you can get dirty with paint. Only ten people can participate.
Bracelet Workshop
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Milton Artists Guild, 199 Route 7
Details: For $50 for members and $55 for non members Paula Galle will be teaching the art of making pearl bubble bracelets. Register here.
Celebrate Dr. Seuss's Birthday
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 18
Where: Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road
Details: Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday with storytime, crafts and snacks. Registration is required, which can be completed by calling Milton Public Library at (802) 893-4644. This event was rescheduled from Saturday, March 4 due to an incoming blizzard.
