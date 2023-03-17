reading book stock

Bracelet Workshop

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Milton Artists Guild, 199 Route 7

Details: For $50 for members and $55 for non members Paula Galle will be teaching the art of making pearl bubble bracelets. Register here

Celebrate Dr. Seuss's Birthday (Rescheduled)

When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 18

Where: Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road

Details: Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday with storytime, crafts and snacks. Registration is required, which can be completed by calling Milton Public Library at (802) 893-4644. This event was rescheduled from Saturday, March 4 due to an incoming blizzard.

Trivia Night 

When: 6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 23

Where: Arrowhead Lodge

Details: A night including movies, music and general knowledge questions and prizes for first and second place.

Movie Night

When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Where: Milton Artists Guild, 199 Route 7

Details: A movie night featuring the movie Loving Vincent, which is rated PG-13. Takes place after the Social Sunday workshop for kids and families.

Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Bombardier Park West Fieldhouse

Details: This free egg hunt for ages 9 and under starts at 10 a.m. while the all ages hunt for children with special needs begins at 11 a.m. Bring your own basket and dress for the weather.

