Bracelet Workshop
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Milton Artists Guild, 199 Route 7
Details: For $50 for members and $55 for non members Paula Galle will be teaching the art of making pearl bubble bracelets. Register here.
Celebrate Dr. Seuss's Birthday (Rescheduled)
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 18
Where: Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road
Details: Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday with storytime, crafts and snacks. Registration is required, which can be completed by calling Milton Public Library at (802) 893-4644. This event was rescheduled from Saturday, March 4 due to an incoming blizzard.
Trivia Night
When: 6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 23
Where: Arrowhead Lodge
Details: A night including movies, music and general knowledge questions and prizes for first and second place.
Movie Night
When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 26
Where: Milton Artists Guild, 199 Route 7
Details: A movie night featuring the movie Loving Vincent, which is rated PG-13. Takes place after the Social Sunday workshop for kids and families.
Egg Hunt
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8
Where: Bombardier Park West Fieldhouse
Details: This free egg hunt for ages 9 and under starts at 10 a.m. while the all ages hunt for children with special needs begins at 11 a.m. Bring your own basket and dress for the weather.
