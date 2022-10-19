MILTON – Halloween is coming! Here are four things for scare lovers and non-scare lovers alike to do this October in Milton.
Haunted Milton
When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27-Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Masonic Lodge, 56 Main Street, Milton
Come to this haunted house at the Masonic Lodge in Milton for a serious scare.
This year, participants will follow a TV repairman as he deals with scary experiences while trying to fix the cable at an address he has been sent to.
The haunted house is recommended for ages 13 and up. During the show, characters may grab people away from the group or move them.
The tickets are half-hour timed slots so be sure to show up early to get in line since you will not be able to enter after the ticket time is done.
Trunk or Treat
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Where: Bombardier Park West, Milton
Milton Recreation is hosting a trunk or treat to celebrate the spookiest of seasons.
Collect candy and non-food treats from decorated vehicles from local businesses and organizations. Non-food treats will be available at certain trunks with teal balloons.
The event is sponsored by the Milton PTA. Parking is available at Park Place in Bombardier Park and there will be attendants to guide vehicles. Bring a flashlight and dress warmly for this substance-free event.
Spooky Tunes
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Arrowhead Lodge, 2 River Street, Milton
Head to Arrowhead Lodge to catch some spooky vibes and have a good time.
Bristol-dj will be spinning Halloween tunes and there will be plenty of food and “potions” for adults age 21 and older.
Arrowhead Lodge, which opened in February 2020, serves food and beverages from across Vermont while hosting a variety of events.
The Hills are Alive 5k Trail Run
When: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
Where: Arrowhead Golf Course, 350 Murray Ave, Milton
Take a run to burn some calories before eating Halloween candy at the Arrowhead Golf Course. The5k course is set to be fun and challenging.
At the post-race party, participate in the costume contest to win prizes.
The event is hosted by Green Mountain Athletic Association, an all ages and abilities running club.
