Milton on the Move Community Meeting
When: 6 p.m. Wednedsay, Aug. 30
Where: Painted Lady Cafe
Details: Enjoy a lively night at the painted lady featuring updates from Milton on the Moves task force and learn about health equity. During the meeting Daniel Parkins, who has been assigned as our Technical Assistant Ambassador, will also be welcomed to the organization.
Chris and Issy
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31
Where: Maquam Barn and Winery, 125 Duffy Road
Details: Enjoy live acoustic sets from Chris and Issy towards the end of summer.
Touch A Truck
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 9
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: Kids can check out ambulances, dump trucks, fire trucks and more at this free family friendly event. Drivers will be on hand to talk to children and caregivers and answer any questions that they might have about the work they do. Quiet time without horns will take place from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. for those in need of a quieter experience.
3rd Annual Art and Stroll Festival
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Milton Artists Guild
Details: Up 100 artists will be taking part in this festival and there will be food trucks, live music, performers and crafts. The event will be hosted in the field next to the Milton Artists Guild.
