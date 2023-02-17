Winter Festival: Winter Wiffle Ball
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: These free games of wiffle ball will help players warm up, as well as a nearby bonfire with hot chocolate and s’mores.
Winter Festival: Chili, Chowder, Soup Fest
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Milton Public Library
Details: Pick out your own warm mealwith a roll, coffee or hot cocoa and desert included with your donation to benefit the library. The event will take place in the library, just enter the front door.
Winter Festival: Soup and Snowshoe
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Bombardier Park West Fieldhouse
Details: Snowshoe your heart out with Milton’s Recreation Department for free and enjoy a soup or chili meal at the library, which is free if you participate in the snowshoe walk. A limited number of snowshoes are available call Milton Recreation at 802-893-4922 or email recreation@miltonvt.gov.
Winter Festival: Sled-O-Rama
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19
Where: Sharp Park
Details: Free sledding and 2 for 1 snow tube rentals are available all day long at this event.
Finding Our Purpose from the Past
When: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 and 7 p.m. Feb. 20-23
Where: Milton Church of Christ
Details: A series of Christian lessons presented by Andy Cantrell. Reach out to the church for the zoom link if interested.
Winter Festival: Cardboard Sled Competition
When: Noon Sunday, Feb. 19
Where: Sharp Park
Details: Design and build a cardboard sled capable of handling Sharp Parks Cobble Hill with the chance to win trophies and prizes. Required preregistration for this free, all ages event can be completed at miltonvt.gov/recregister
Early Literacy Storytimes
When: 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22
Where: Milton Public Library
Details: This storytime is held every other Saturday and Wednesday in the library community room.
Tech Help
When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22
Where: Milton Public Library
Details: If you need help with a cell phone, laptop or other electronic device library volunteers will be able to meet you one-on-one to assist. Sign up by calling (802) 893-4644 or by registering at the front desk.
In-Person Playgroup
When: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23
Where: Milton Public Library
Details: A playgroup hosted by Milton Family Community Center. Please use the rear door of the library to enter.
Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Where: St. Ann’s Parish
Details: Homemade meatballs, garlic bread, green salad and dessert will be served. Cost is $12 per person but kids under 12 eat free. The dinner will limit 110 tickets to in hall dining and 40 tickets for takeout. Proceeds will benefit the College Scholarship fund.
