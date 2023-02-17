Sharp Park sledding in Milton

Messenger File Photo

Sledders enjoy a ride down the hill at Sharp Park in Milton.

 

Winter Festival: Winter Wiffle Ball

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17

Where: Bombardier Park West

Details: These free games of wiffle ball will help players warm up, as well as a nearby bonfire with hot chocolate and s’mores.

Winter Festival: Chili, Chowder, Soup Fest

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Milton Public Library

Details: Pick out your own warm mealwith a roll, coffee or hot cocoa and desert included with your donation to benefit the library. The event will take place in the library, just enter the front door.

Winter Festival: Soup and Snowshoe

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Bombardier Park West Fieldhouse

Details: Snowshoe your heart out with Milton’s Recreation Department for free and enjoy a soup or chili meal at the library, which is free if you participate in the snowshoe walk. A limited number of snowshoes are available call Milton Recreation at 802-893-4922 or email recreation@miltonvt.gov.

Winter Festival: Sled-O-Rama

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Sharp Park

Details: Free sledding and 2 for 1 snow tube rentals are available all day long at this event.

Finding Our Purpose from the Past

When: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 and 7 p.m. Feb. 20-23

Where: Milton Church of Christ

Details: A series of Christian lessons presented by Andy Cantrell. Reach out to the church for the zoom link if interested.

Winter Festival: Cardboard Sled Competition

When: Noon Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Sharp Park

Details: Design and build a cardboard sled capable of handling Sharp Parks Cobble Hill with the chance to win trophies and prizes. Required preregistration for this free, all ages event can be completed at miltonvt.gov/recregister 

Early Literacy Storytimes

When: 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22

Where: Milton Public Library

Details: This storytime is held every other Saturday and Wednesday in the library community room.

Tech Help

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22

Where: Milton Public Library

Details: If you need help with a cell phone, laptop or other electronic device library volunteers will be able to meet you one-on-one to assist. Sign up by calling (802) 893-4644 or by registering at the front desk. 

In-Person Playgroup

When: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23

Where: Milton Public Library

Details: A playgroup hosted by Milton Family Community Center. Please use the rear door of the library to enter.

Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: St. Ann’s Parish

Details: Homemade meatballs, garlic bread, green salad and dessert will be served. Cost is $12 per person but kids under 12 eat free. The dinner will limit 110 tickets to in hall dining and 40 tickets for takeout. Proceeds will benefit the College Scholarship fund.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you