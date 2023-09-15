Bar manager Cindy Farrell poured out a violet-colored drink with a single glistening ice cube and put it on the bar counter.
She had just created Purple Rain, one of the four “electric” drinks offered at Zachary’s Pizza in Milton. The restaurant moved four doors down from its former location this past August.
With the move to 197 U.S. Route 7, Zachary’s has more than tripled its square footage, from 1,800 square feet to 6,000 square feet, said Shawn Farrell, Cindy’s husband and owner of the business.
The restaurant also gained a cozy bar space which is distinct from the general dining and family space towards the front of the business.
“We're kind of just adjusting and adapting to a new space,” Shawn said. “We found that our takeout business was huge before we moved, but our in-person dining was limited because we didn't have as many seats. Now, our in-house and bar business has also been doing very well.”
The last time Shawn spoke to the Independent, he mentioned the new space also includes a larger room and that he was thinking of turning it into an arcade full of coin-operated games. Now, he is still listening to his customers to figure out what they want.
While Zachary’s is not aiming to replicate its South Burlington location with the same amount of arcade games, it is possible that they could bring some from that location to Milton. If they did, there would probably be about 10-12 in order to fit in the 450 square foot room, Shawn said.
Although some customers have asked him if the business offers a conference room, that is not true for the Milton location at this time.
“We just want to get really in touch with our space and know what we want to make sure we're taking good care of business before we add even more seats to the mix,” he said.
Since moving, the business has also added more staff including bartenders, servers and cooks.
“We've been very fortunate. A lot of people are signing up and they want to come to work. I’m not sure if that's a sign of the times or what it is but it's a very good sign for us,” he said.
Cindy said she thinks the bar is something that people are excited about and looking forward to, as many customers said that Milton needed something like this, and Shawn agreed.
“It's mostly isolated, it's away from the masses. So people come in and have a pint of beer and some wings and relax and watch a game from the NFL ticket package,” he said.
Cindy also hinted at the possibility of having live music and trivia at the bar to bring in more community members.
“We plan on adding some entertainment, maybe like a trivia night and some bands and some other kind of stuff to kind of liven it up and bring people in,” she said.
In addition to decorating the restaurant and bar with historical pictures from the Milton Historical Society, there are eight monarch butterflies hidden throughout the restaurant, Cindy said.
“My dad passed away about eight years ago and every time I see a monarch butterfly it reminds me of him. So we put monarch butterflies around the restaurant and it’s like he watches over us,” she said.
Zachary’s Pizza is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. To learn more about the business, visit their website at www.zacharyspizzavt.com.
