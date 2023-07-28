National Night Out
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 1
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: Celebrate community and police partnerships with free food, live music, raffles and more. This is a substance free event, including alcohol.
Milton Yard Sale Day
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, August 5
Where: Milton, VT
Details: Enjoy a day of bargain hunting and/or decluttering for a profit. Register your sale online at miltonvt.gov/recregister to host a sale at your home or set up at Bombardier Park West. Pre-registration is required as space is limited.
Sound Bath and Meditation
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, August 7
Where: Painted Lady Cafe, 15 Cherry Street
Details: Release the worries of the present with this sound bath and guided meditation. Hear a variety of sounds including singing bowls, a tuning fork and a gong while embracing healing vibes. Tickets for this experience are $30 and can be purchased here.
Color Me Calm for Adults
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 8
Where: Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road
Details: This adult coloring group is for ages 18 and up and meets on the second Tuesday of each month. Registration is not required but please bring your own supplies to join in on the socializing and coloring.
Book and Bake Sale
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, August 12
Where: Municipal Building Lobby, 43 Bombardier Road
Details: This event will be hosted in the muncipal building lobby. It costs $5 to fill a bag and $1 for each adult paperback. Books for youth are fifty cents each of 5 for $2. Baked goods will be available for purchase as well.
