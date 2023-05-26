The United Way of Northwest Vermont is running a free, no impact fitness class called the RSVP Bone Builders program, that is designed to help increase balance and the overall health and well being for Milton residents who are 55 years of age and older.
The RSVP bone builders class is taught from 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, at the Cornerstone Community Church in Milton, located at 26 Bombardier Road.
Residents are encouraged to just show up to the classes; there is no need to call ahead or book a spot to participate.
A team of local volunteers run the program and are hoping to see more participants in the upcoming classes.
“United Way recruits and trains all volunteer Bone Builders class leaders, seeks out community partner locations, publicizes classes and offers continuing educational support to class leaders,” the United Way website states.
In a partnership with United Way, the Cornerstone Community Church donates its space for use, free of charge.
Taking an initiative to provide both education and solutions for senior residents, the bone builders program is designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis in men and women.
1 in 3 Vermont women, and 1 in 7 Vermont men aged 50 or older are likely to break a bone due to osteoporosis. This class is offering solutions to minimize those statistics.
If residents have questions about the class, they can contact a volunteer instructor.
