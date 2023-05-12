Work at Grange Hall
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 13
Where: Milton Grange,
Details: Town Manager Don Turner is pitching in to do some cleaning and painting. Any help is greatly appreciated from those that can be spared.
10th Annual Bike Rodeo
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Milton Police Department, 37 Bombardier Road
Details: Sharpen your child’s biking skills with obstacle courses. Bring your helmets to get them assessed for fit. You can also register your bike with the department in case of theft at this event.
Cemetery Work Day
When: 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 10
Where: Milton Village Cemetery, 4 US Route 7
Details: Tom Giffin, President of the Old Cemetary Association, will give a demonstration on how to fix broken gravestones and then volunteers will clean stones and reset smaller ones. Afterwards, there will be a dedication of the Village Cemetary informational sign. It is suggested that volunteers wear hats and work gloves.
Music in the Park Series
When: Tuesday, June 13
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: Enjoy great music and food for sale every Tuesday this summer until August 22. The Milton Farmer’s Market will take place along with this event.
