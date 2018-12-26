1 – Broncos president embezzles thousands

By far, this year’s top story was the Milton Independent’s investigation into the shady management of the Milton Broncos youth football program. It all started when a parent called us with the proverbial “something’s rotten in Denmark” concern. The Indy has a reputation for finding the truth: Could we help?

We did our best, launching a monthslong investigation into the program and its leadership, Matt King, the president, treasurer and one of several coaches. Parents—some of them wishing to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation against their children—told us the team put on a seemingly successful jamboree fundraiser every year, but they never saw where the profits went. It certainly wasn’t toward new equipment, they said, since their kids’ helmets and uniforms had seen better days.

A little digging turned up an interesting tidbit: The Broncos had lost their nonprofit status, a designation that earned them discounts on purchases and a general reputation that the organization was doing some good for the community. But parents indicated something had been amiss for the last three years, ever since King took over.

Confronted with parent suspicions in January, King was initially cooperative, offering to share bank statements that he claimed would show buttoned-up finances. But the pages he provided were incomplete, with thousands of dollars in transactions unaccounted for.

We gave King ample time to respond, but he eventually called our requests a distraction from the Broncos’ next move: to convince the school district to take over management of some of their teams. In discussions with the school board, King promised a $4,000 donation for start up costs to replace worn jerseys and helmets. At a parent meeting in June, King said the program had $7,800 in the bank, but the most recent statement he provided showed only $1,000 in the coffers. We asked him directly: Where did all that money come from in the off-season?

Turns out, it was from King’s own bank account. He deposited the funds in an effort to pay back the thousands he embezzled from the youth program, using the money to buy a new pellet stove and dinners downtown and even a dentist bill. After reading our coverage, Milton police opened an investigation and cited King for felony embezzlement. Just last week, he pleaded guilty to the charge, getting a year of probation as punishment.

The news was big for our little paper, and our colleagues in the Vermont press corps gave us major kudos. We were written up in Seven Days, the Burlington Free Press and VTDigger and even did an interview on Vermont Public Radio. Investigative journalism is challenging and time consuming but also rewarding when you can see the impact it makes.

Original Stories: https://www.miltonindependent.com/bucking-the-broncos/; https://www.miltonindependent.com/king-accused-of-embezzling-over-10k/; https://www.miltonindependent.com/king-gets-probation-in-broncos-case/