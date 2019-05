In Loving Memory

April 2, 1968-May 23, 2008

“If Roses Grow in Heaven”

If roses grow in Heaven,

Lord, please pick a bunch for us.

Place them in our daughter’s arms

and tell her they are from us.



Tell her we love and miss her,

and when she turns to smile,

place a kiss upon her cheek

and hold her for a while.



Because remembering her is easy;

we do it every day,

but there’s an ache within our hearts

that will never go away.

Love,

Dad, Mom, Chris, Sam and all your family