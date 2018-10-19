Alexis Savoy

Age 14, Grade 10

How do you serve your community?

I helped out Rob Whitcomb with setting up and fixing the technology at the middle school. I picked this because all throughout my time at MHS, Rob had a lot on his plate and I thought helping him would be a great way to complete my community service.

Why is this an important project?

This is important because they are always having tech problems and the more hands they have to help, the better.

What have you learned about your community, and how has this made you a better student?

I have learned a lot about accountability and perseverance! It has definitely made it easier to see how as students we take advantage of the hard work that all of the staff does, and I now do my best to help out when I can.