Hannah St. Onge – Age 18, Grade 12

How do you serve your community?

I volunteered at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital for over six months by providing patients with entertainment, babysitting services for families and assisting the nursing staff with any tasks. I chose to serve in the hospital because I enjoy working with kids and want to pursue a career in pediatric nursing.

Why is this an important project?

By volunteering, I made an impact in other people’s lives through my actions, that made treatment more tolerable for even the most vulnerable patients. You learn that donating three hours of your time once a week is all worth it in the end when you get to see patients smiling and laughing.

What have you learned about your community, and how has this made you a better student?

As a volunteer, I had the privilege of working alongside nurses. I learned that nurses are the true heroes of the healthcare industry who leave the biggest influence on their patients, but they are often unappreciated throughout all their efforts. This has made me build a bigger appreciation for the selfless people in our community who work extensive hours and go through great lengths for the sake of helping other people.