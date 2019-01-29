Alexander Gallagher

Age 17, Grade 12

1. For my service I helped the Children’s Miracle Network who run the “Big Change Roundup.” I helped them pack up the kits they give to schools.

2. This is an important project because I have been in the hospital a lot and I felt this is a way to give back to a wonderful organization. The result of this work is that the kits that we packed will be used to help spread the message of the Children’s Miracle Network.

3. I learned that there are many people dedicated to the goals of helping the children in the hospital and I am proud to have been able to work with them. It has given me some perspective on giving and the importance of helping charities [and] those in need.

“Alex demonstrated outstanding professionalism and was an excellent representative of Milton High School,” said Jackie Woodwell of the UVM Children’s Hospital. Alex volunteered 30 hours to help with roundup and gala events, she said.