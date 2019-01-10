Kayden Abair – Age 10, 4th Grade

Kayden is making amazing gains with his math, reading and mobility goals. He is always an active participant during math class and loves to be with his peers. He takes risks by raising his hand and enjoys exploring with numbers. Kayden also enjoys his books and loves to listen to any story that is read to him. Having supportive and encouraging teammates, Kayden gets down on the floor table to join his friends, moves to the high table to continue his work. He has become very comfortable navigating around the classroom.

– JENN CUMMINGS & ERICA GOODRICH