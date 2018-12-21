Students Stepping Up is a bi-monthly feature recognizing Milton students, K-12, who are good citizens in their classrooms. This week, we feature Milton Middle School students Gavin Clark and Rianna LaFond.
Gavin Clark, Age 11, Team Independence
What does it mean to be a good citizen?
I think that being a good citizen is being nice to everyone around you. Also to stick up for everyone that’s down and bring them back up.
Give an example of a time you were a good citizen.
A time when I was a good citizen was when someone was getting bullied/harassed and I stood up for them. And now it turns out that we are friends.
Why do you enjoy helping others, your school and your community?
I enjoy helping the school, community and kids because it feels good inside to be helpful and also to have a good environment.
Rianna LaFond, Age 12, Team Independence
What does it mean to be a good citizen?
Being a good citizen is helping others in need and doing things to help the community.
Give an example of a time you were a good citizen.
A time I’ve been a good citizen is when I bought a gift for one of the elders that live in town for Christmas.
Why do you enjoy helping others, your school and your community?
I enjoy helping others, my school and my community because it makes me feel good and it also makes others feel good.