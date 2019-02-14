By COURTNEY LAMDIN

State prosecutors will argue the Milton man accused of sexually assaulting a child with deadly force should be involuntarily hospitalized, Chittenden County deputy state’s attorney Dana DiSano said.

Jamie Bunnell, 35, pleaded not guilty to the felony charge last spring and was ordered held without bail. Prosecutors say Bunnell choked and threatened to kill his victim, whom he forced to perform oral sex. The child got away with another adult’s help, the police affidavit says.

At Bunnell’s arraignment last spring, a judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation to determine if Bunnell was competent to stand trial. The neutral evaluator, Dr. Paul Cotton, concluded Bunnell is generally competent but was insane “at the time of the charged offense,” court documents say.

Bunnell notified the court last May of his intention to use an insanity defense. Shortly after, the state argued its own expert should evaluate Bunnell. He disputed this in two separate motions, saying it would violate his constitutional protection against self-incrimination.

“The state has not offered any justification for why it needs its own psychiatrist to evaluate Mr. Bunnell,” attorney Margaret Jansch wrote on her client’s behalf, later adding, “The court should not compel Mr. Bunnell to give up his right to silence.”

A judge disagreed, saying Bunnell effectively waived his Fifth Amendment rights by announcing his intention to claim insanity at trial. The subsequent exam by Dr. Albert Drukteinis came to the same conclusion as Dr. Cotton, DiSano said.

Last week, the court set a Feb. 19 hearing to hear the state’s latest argument that Bunnell should be committed. DiSano expects the defense will contest the motion.

“We would be arguing that he is a person in need of treatment as defined by statute,” she said.

Vermont law says if a court finds that’s the case, the state can ask the commissioner of mental health to order the hospitalization “for an indeterminate period.” Should the judge order this, DiSano said the outcome would not be considered a criminal conviction.