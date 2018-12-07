Students Stepping Up is a bi-monthly feature recognizing Milton students, K-12, who are good citizens in their classrooms. This week, we feature Brayden Demingware and Charlotte Griffin. Congratulations!
Charlotte Griffin
Nominated by Miss Tracy & Miss Cope
Charlotte (in fifth grade) always follows school expectations and strives to do her best work. She makes sure everyone feels included in her class whether that’s sitting with someone at lunch who may be alone, or including all students in a game a recess. She is so kind and caring and is a model student with a great attitude.
Brayden Demingware
Nominated by Mrs. Schmid & Mrs. Reyell
Brayden in second grade always works his hardest and is ready to learn. He is kind to all!