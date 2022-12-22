HIGHGATE - The ‘Battle for the Barn’ is back! The Milton Yellowjackets and MVU Thunderbirds, both of which call Highgate Arena home, played out the first of two meetings for the 22/23 season on Wednesday, December 21; a game that saw the Yellowjackets come out on top via a 4-1 decision.
The T-Birds got the early start with a goal from Colby Young less than five minutes into the game, but the Yellowjackets were able to draw even by the end of the period after a solo effort from Keegan Thomas found the twine behind MVU’s Ethan Stefaniak.
Milton allowed their speed to take control of the game in the second, with Jack Devlin’s goal giving the Jackets a lead four minutes into the period. MVU was able to kill a 5-on-3 Yellowjacket powerplay midway through the frame, but penalty trouble caught up to the T-Birds in the final 15 seconds of the period when Caleb Barnier capitalized on a second two-man advantage for Milton.
Penalties continued to haunt MVU in the third period, and Barnier scored his second powerplay goal off the rush with a short-side shot that iced the game at 9:30. Stefaniak was a continual bright spot for the Thunderbirds throughout making 25 saves and at the other end of the ice Milton’s Christian Gaudio made 18 saves for his first win of the season.
Following the game, Milton’s head coach Derek Mitchell spoke to the Yellowjackets gelling as a team, and the resilience of coming back from an early deficit.
“It’s a little bit of a different look for us than last year, but it’s a good foundation and a good group of guys that we’ve got,” said Mitchell. “We have a great influx of new young players and it’s just a matter of time for us to come together as a team. That started tonight with rallying back from a 1-0 deficit to get a 4-1 win, so it was a good first win for the season.”
“We really worked on getting shots on net and scoring chances and that starts with work below the hash marks,” continued Mitchell. “I was happy with that and I was happy with how our forecheck seemed to be improving as the game wore on. I think we have some good skaters and we were able to utilize our speed to create chances. No matter who the opponent is, if we can do that we’ll be able to create scoring chances against anyone.”
The Thunderbirds will get their chance at evening the score as the two teams will rematch later this season at 8:00 pm on February 3, 2023.
On the Scoresheet:
MVU: Colby Young (G), Ben Ledoux (A), Justin Farnham (A)
Milton: Keegan Thomas (G), Jack Devlin (G), Caleb Barnier (2G), Tyler Larocque (A), Jacob Deuso (A)
