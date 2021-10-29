A total of three Milton High School teams are playing in playoff games and championship meets this weekend.
Today, Oct. 29 Varsity Girls Soccer will play Mt. Abe at Mt. Abe's field at 3 p.m. for a quarter final game.
Tomorrow, Oct. 30 Varsity Boys Soccer will take on Paine Mountain on their home field for a 11:00 quarter final game.
In addition, Varsity Cross Country will compete in the State Championships tomorrow October, 30 at Thetford Academy beginning at 10:30am.
The outcome of these games will determine next week’s schedule so check out the Yellow Jackets website for any updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.