The Milton Yellow Jackets took on the Peoples Academy Wolves Friday night under the lights of historic Centennial Field in Burlington seeking their first varsity baseball title since 2000. The VPA Division II state title game was played in front of a big crowd and had plenty of excitement, though Milton would fall in a tight game by a score of 7-6.
Milton got the scoring started in the top of the first inning when Hunter McClellan plated leadoff hitter Aidan Greenfield on a fielder's choice groundout. Peoples would strike back in the bottom of the inning with 2 runs of their own with an RBI from a Jackson Lund base hit and Dylan Sautler groundout.
Peoples would make it 3-1 in the third inning, but Milton starter Carter Abell was able to prevent further damage striking out a pair to end the frame. Nate Pepin would lead off the Milton fourth with a walk. He would then steal 2nd and 3rd while eventually coming home on an error by the catcher and cutting the defecit to 3-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, Peoples would score three more runs highlighted by a two run triple to center by Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year Ben Alekson and build their lead to 6-2 heading to the fifth inning. That's when the Yellow Jackets began to mount a big comeback.
With 2 outs in the frame Evan Gorton ripped a single and stole 2nd and 3rd base. Hunter McClellan would follow with a walk and a steal and Nate Pepin would rip a 2 run single to cut the lead down to 6-4.
Milton was not done as they would silence the Peoples bats in the bottom of the 5th. In the top of the sixth inning Milton would once again rally with 2 outs as Kenyon Burke was hit by a pitch, Aidan Greenfield singled and Colin Eaton ripped a 2 run single plating designated runner James O'Rourke and Greenfield to knot the game at 6.
Peoples put the pressure on in the bottom the sixth inning as Harrison Frazee hit a one out triple to center and came around to score on a Gavin Lund sacrifice fly. Milton would have one more opportunity to tie the game up.
McClellan reached on an error to lead off the inning and stole 2nd and 3rd base. With just 1 out the tying run was at third but was caught stealing home following a walk to Brenden Besaw. Peoples starter Chandler Follensbee would get a flyout to center to wrap up the Division II title for the Wolves following a Division III title last season.
Milton's offense racked up an incredible 18 stolen bases during the game with designated runner James O'Rourke picking up 5 steals. Evan Gorton had 4 while Nate Pepin and Hunter McClellan had 3 apiece. Leadoff hitter Aidan Greenfield was 2 for 3 with 2 runs and 1 RBI and a steal. Pepin was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI. Gorton was 1 for 2 with a RBI. Starting pitcher Carter Abell was a horse on the mound going the distance while pitching 6 innings surrendering 5 earned runs on 7 hits and 3 walks. He had 5 strikeouts.