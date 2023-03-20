Donovyn Dallas, a senior and the captain of the Milton boys' varsity basketball team, was honored as a top player in the Lake Division this season.
Dallas was named March 7 to the All-Lake post-season first team. He was joined by Devyn Gleason of Enosburg, Penn Riney of Middlebury, Abram Francis of Vergennes and Ian Funke of Mt. Abraham.
During the Yellow Jackets' 2022-23 season, Dallas, a guard, scored 13.7 points and 2.5 assists.
Congratulations!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.