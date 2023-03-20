Varsity girls basketball 2022-23

Milton's girls varsity basketball team 2022-23

 Courtesy Photo

Six Milton girls' basketball players were honored this month for their work on the court during the 2022-23 season. 

The Milton girls varsity basketball team as a whole was also presented with the "Team Sportsmanship" award from the All-Mountain League. 

Congratulations!

Marlie Bushey: Dream Dozen (DII), Rookie of the Year, All-Mountain League First Team

Maeli Rutherford (Captain): All-Mountain League Second Team

Abby Farrar: All-Mountain League Third Team

Kendalyn Mason: All-Mountain Third Team 

Jess Hensley: All-Mountain League Honorable Mention 

Willa Wright (Captain): Pete Hart Award (given to a player who demonstrates strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team; respect to coaches, teammates, officials and opponents.)

