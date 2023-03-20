Six Milton girls' basketball players were honored this month for their work on the court during the 2022-23 season.
The Milton girls varsity basketball team as a whole was also presented with the "Team Sportsmanship" award from the All-Mountain League.
Congratulations!
Marlie Bushey: Dream Dozen (DII), Rookie of the Year, All-Mountain League First Team
Maeli Rutherford (Captain): All-Mountain League Second Team
Abby Farrar: All-Mountain League Third Team
Kendalyn Mason: All-Mountain Third Team
Jess Hensley: All-Mountain League Honorable Mention
Willa Wright (Captain): Pete Hart Award (given to a player who demonstrates strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team; respect to coaches, teammates, officials and opponents.)
