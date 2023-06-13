Congratulations to all the Milton athletes named to All-Lake teams. A special shout out to Yellow Jacket Evan Gorton, Player of the Year for the Lake!
All-Lake
Hunter McCellan ‘23 (IF)
Nate Pepin ‘23 (OF / P)
Carter Abell ‘24 (P / C)
Player of the Year: Evan Gorton ’23 (OF) - (Milton)
Honorable Mention
Aidan Greenfield ‘24 (IF)
Colin Eaton ‘24 (IF)
